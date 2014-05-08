Sikeston native to raise money for Kenny Rogers Center

A Sikeston native is helping raise money for the Kenny Rogers Center, by opening for the "Gambler" himself at a benefit concert this summer.

Anna Catherine DeHart grew up in Sikeston and went to Sikeston High School.

Now she lives in Nashville and is working on creating a country music EP.

Dehart has music in her genes since her parents met in a band.

She's helped with the Kenny Rogers Telethon in the past, and is excited to sing at the benefit concert this year.

"This is the community that I'm from," said DeHart. "I know a lot of people that have benefited from this center, and to get to be a part of helping those people, and getting to be part of doing what I love, kind of incorporating both of those things together, there's no better way to do it."

If you want to check out the benefit concert, Kenny Rogers will perform at the Sikeston Field House on June 1 at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Center.

Tickets are available online at Kennyrogerscenter.org.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.