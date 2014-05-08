ISP to enforce 'Click it or Ticket'

The Illinois State Police is reminding drivers in southern Illinois to Click It or Ticket. District 22 will be stepping up enforcement beginning May 9.

District 22’s efforts are part of a larger, national Click It or Ticket campaign that runs May 19 – June 1.

As drivers celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend, police across the nation will be seeing that everyone buckles up.

“Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer vacation season, and we want to ensure that everyone arrives at their destination safe and sound,” said Trooper Michael Usher. “If you are not wearing your seat belt, you will be ticketed.”

According to new data released from the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), fatalities are up nationwide for the first time in five years:

· In 2012, 10,335 people who were killed in motor vehicle crashes were not wearing their seat belts.

· NHTSA data also details how more traffic vehicle deaths occur at night. In 2012, 61 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed during the nighttime hours of 6:00 p.m. – 5:59 a.m. were not wearing their seat belts.

“We are determined to help bring these numbers down,” said Trooper Michael Usher. “There are too many people dying on the roads, and many of those deaths could have been prevented if people took the simple step of wearing their seat belt. Many deaths could have been prevented if people had buckled up. We will be handing out tickets year-round to those who still haven’t gotten the message.”

For more information on the Click It or Ticket visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.

