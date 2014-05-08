Saturday events in the Heartland 5/10

Missouri

Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Check out this list of events for Saturday, May 10. Send your events to news@kfvs12.com . See more events at events.kfvs12.com The 2nd Annual Seek & Snap, Treasurers and Trash Event will take place Saturday, May 10 at the Discovery Playhouse infrom noon to 4:30 p.m. The event will support Levi's Adventure Trail. The adventure is for families to go on a treasure hunt around downtown Cape Girardeau. Hot dogs and snack will be provided. Click here for more info

The Downtown Sikeston Farmers' Market will be open Saturday, May 10 from 7 a.m. to sellout. The market will be at American Legion Park. This week's market will feature asparagus, rhubarb, jellies, baked goods and more. Click here for more info.



The Cape Riverfront Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon in downtownat 35 S. Spanish St. (across from The Bel Air Grill & Grass Roots BMW). It features fresh fruits and vegetables, specialty farm goods, baked items and artisan crafts. Everything is locally grown, produced or prepared by the vendors. Unique demonstrations and live music each week. Shady sitting area for the community to hang out, chat and eat good food. SNAP/EBT (formerly food stamps) accessibility.

The Patton Lions Club sponsors lawn mower racing at the Patton Saddle Club on Hwy 51, north of the 51/72 junction in Bollinger County every other week. On May 10, the SE Lawn Mown Mower Assn. and the Lions Club are sponsoring a race with proceeds going to to the Bollinger County chapter "Relay For Life". Tamara Miles is the chapter coordinator in Bollinger County along with the "Walk For Life" scheduled in Marble Hill earlier that week we hope to raise a major portion of their yearly goal for their chapter. Click here for more info.



Bring your bike, car, big rig, boat, jet ski, or whatever else you have to show off on Saturday, May 10 to the Stateline 1st annual toy show for Wounded Warriors in Neelyville. Beer and liquor sampling, door prizes all day. Proceeds go to the Wounded Warrior Project. Ten percent of sales go to the foundation. It's at the Stateline Truck Stop in Neelyville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more info.



Garden Tour - No registration required (ages 8+) Gardens and other naturescaped areas may be greatly enhanced by adding trees and shrubs. On this stroll around the Nature Center and a short way down the trail. They'll discuss how different species can be used as a border, a featured ornamental, or as an addition to your wooded areas. It begins at 9:30 a.m. on May 10.

Mudpuppies: Sneaky Salamanders - Secretly sneaking along the forest floor, salamanders quietly come out to hunt. Why do we never see them? Discover the answer to that question and meet a salamander, too! Ages 3-6. Early registration begins April 15. Two times: 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.



Illinois

The Amtrak station inwill celebrate National Train Day at the Carbondale Historic Train Depot in conjunction with Amtrak's current station. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 2nd Annual Ashley Kay Jackson Memorial 5K Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2014, at the Zeigler-Royalton High School in Zeigler, Ill. The run/walk honors the memory of Ashley Kay Jackson who was tragically killed by an accidental gunshot wound on October 6, 2012, just a few weeks before her 15th birthday. Last year the 5K raised $8,500.00 and scholarships were given to four graduates from the Zeigler-Royalton High School Graduating Class of 2013. Click here for more information.

The Walk to Cure Arthritis raises funds and awareness to fight the nation's leading cause of disability. The event features a three-mile and one-mile course, with arthritis information and activities for the entire family. It begins at 10 a.m. at University Mall in Carbondale.

Rend Lake College is hosting a seminar called "Refuse to be a Victim." The class prepared attendess against criminal attacks through prevention, not self-defense. It is from 8 a.m. to noon. Topics will include maximizing home, auto, phone, technology, and travel security. The seminar will be held in the Advance Technology Center, Room 140. Registration is $20. Call RLC's Corporate and Community Education Department at 618-437-5321 ext. 1267 or 1714 or morris@rlc.edu.



Kentucky