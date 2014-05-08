Traffic light at major intersection in Cape Girardeau back in order

A stoplight at William and Mt. Auburn in Cape Girardeau is working again after a dump truck hit it and broke off one of the lights.

Drivers in Cape Girardeau were asked to slow down and pay attention at the intersection of William and Mt. Auburn.

Cape Girardeau police say a dump truck hit the arm of a stoplight at William and Mt. Auburn and broke off one of the lights.

The intersection was flashing a four-way stop for a while on Thursday.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.