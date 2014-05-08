Graves co. high school to send 6 students to scholars program summer college

Written by Becca Green of Graves County High School's the Eagle's Eye student newspaper

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Graves County High School recently had six students accepted into the Governor's Scholars Program.

It's designed for academically exceptional students in Kentucky who are upcoming high school seniors. In order to be accepted, students first must be nominated by their schools and then must compete on a state-wide level.

Selection for this program is very competitive, so it is considered a great privilege to be accepted. GSP lasts for five weeks this summer with three different sections, one each at Bellarmine, Morehead State, and Murray State universities. GCHS students who will attend the 2014 Governor's Scholars Program are Ashton Saxon, Natalie Ford, Torie Fitzgerald, Gregory Willett, Hayden Gerard, and Hayden Cash.

"I'm very excited to be able to have this experience because it will be the first time that I'm gone from my family for that long," said Ashton Saxon, the daughter of David and Kim Saxon. "It will help me with future college choices as I experience what it is like to be away from my family."

"I've heard a lot of good things from seniors that have been in this program," said Natalie Ford, the daughter of Amy Ford and Darrell Ford. "They say that overall it is a great program to be involved in and that it is well worth your summer. They say that they meet lots of people from all over the state and they make friendships that last for a very long time."

"You get the opportunity to learn what college is like, make friendships, and take classes in your major. It's a really good experience from what I've heard," said Torie Fitzgerald, the daughter of Jason and Tracy Fitzgerald. "Right now, I am split between economics and going into the medical field. I'm hoping that GSP will help me make my decision. I will get one of these subject areas for classes and I hope that I like it. But if not, I know I don't want to waste my time doing that."

"I went to GSA (Governor's School for the Arts) last year for architecture. We had a lot of intensive classes. We worked all day and made a lot of cool things at Transylvania University," said Gregory Willett, the son of Chad and Jayne Willett. "I had a lot of fun and made friends that I'm still close with now. I figure GSP will be the same way. GSP is five weeks, but GSA is only three. I would have stayed a few more weeks with my friends, so I'm glad GSA is five weeks."

"I always considered this program to be mainly a leadership program where you learn how to affiliate with other social groups and interact with other students," said Hayden Gerard, the son of Pamela and Troy Gerard. "Being submerged in an environment you aren't used to brings out the best in you and shows what kind of traits you have."

"I'm really excited about this program for one because it's going to save me a lot of money towards college. I will get any college tuition paid for in the state of Kentucky," said Hayden Cash, the son of Bryan and Kelli Cash. "Everyone I've talked to says it's a lot more than just classes. You get to meet a lot of people and play intramural sports and things like that."

Graves County High School students who will attend the 2014 Governor's Scholars Program are, from left, (front row) Ashton Saxon, Natalie Ford, Torie Fitzgerald, (back row) Gregory Willett, Hayden Gerard, and Hayden Cash.

