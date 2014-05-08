Memorial Day weekend events in the Heartland

Missouri

The following is a list of Memorial Day events around the Heartland. Email news@kfvs12.com to submit an event.The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will be open on Memorial Day. Enjoy dinosaurs, Native American exhibits, Ice Age Mammals exhibits, mounted wildlife, play area, gift shop, and more fun. What is it? Find out what this tail belongs to this Memorial Day Weekend. Hunt for other tails and see how many you can find.Museum open Thursday-Saturday Noon-4:30 p.m.Memorial Day Monday, May 26 Noon-4:30 p.m.Admission: Adults $2 and 18 years and under $1. For more information call 573-238-1174 or email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net Re-enactors will hold a living history encampment at Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on May 26. Friday-Sunday. It is free and open to the public.Cape Splash water park opens in Cape Girardeau on May 24 for the summer season.

Rhymer's Bar will host a Poker Run on May 24 for an 18-year-old man from Marble Hill with kidney failure. He is on a waiting list for a kidney transplant. Registration will be at 11 a.m. at Rhymer's Bar in Cape. The last bike will come in at 5 p.m. with a silent auction to follow. Call Susan O'Kelly at 573-587-6037 for more information.

The Cape Girardeau Joint Veterans Council Memorial Day Service takes place at the Cape Girardeau Osage Centre on Monday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m. There will be a draping of the POW/MIA Flag and a tribute to the fallen . Larry Ferrell, Assistant U.S. Attorney is the guest speaker. Mark and Lana Cook will be singing the National Anthem.

Illinois

- There will be a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Sikeston Veterans Park (off of Malone Ave. close to the airport). In the event of rain, it will be moved to First Christian Church on South Main (just south of Missouri Delta Medical Center Hospital). Members of the American Legion and VFW will participate in the service. The Sikeston National Guard will provide the 21 gun salute. Lt. Col. George E. Day Jr. USAF (Ret) will be the honored guest and speaker. His father was shot down on a combat mission over North Vietnam when Day was four years old.- Monday, May 26 a tribute will be held to four Union and one Confederate soldier. The tribute will be held at Memorial Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve at 2:30 p.m. The ceremony is sponsored by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, SUVCW Lt. Col. J. Felix St. James Post #326.?- The Missouri Veterans Commission invites the public to attend Memorial Day ceremonies at its five State Veterans Cemeteries: Bloomfield, Fort Leonard Wood, Higginsville, Jacksonville and Springfield on May 26. Events and times include:17357 Stars and Stripes WayBloomfield MO 63825573-568-3871Ceremony begins at 1:00 pm.Keynote speaker – BG Charles Kruse (Ret)20109 Business Hwy. 13Higginsville MO 64037660-584-5252Ceremony begins at 1:00 pm.Keynote speaker – Bill Kolas, Mayor of Higginsville25350 Highway HWaynesville, MO 65583573-774-3496Ceremony begins at 1:00 pmKeynote Speakers – BG Mark S. Spindler, Commandant, U.S. Army Military Police School Fort Leonard Wood; Luge Hardman, City of Waynesville; Sgt. Walter Dixon (Ret.), former POW1479 County Road 1675Jacksonville MO 65260Phone: 660-295-4237Ceremony begins at 9:00 am.Keynote speaker – Bryan Hunt, Deputy Director Missouri Veterans Commission & Army Veteran5201 South SouthwoodSpringfield MO 65804Phone: 417-823-3944Ceremony begins at 1:30 pm.Keynote speakers – Al Michael, American Legion; Carl Detrick, Order of the Purple HeartGov. Quinn announced free admission for troops and their families at the Lincoln Presidential Museum. The museum joins2,000 others in offering free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families this summer. The program runs May 26 to Sept. 1, Memorial Day through Labor Day. In addition, the Presidential Library will host three "thank you" parties for the troops as part of this summer's offer. The parties will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 21, July 19 and August 16.The complete list of participating museum is available by clicking here - HerrinFesta Italiana continues until May 26. David Nail performs on May 22. Three Days Grace performs on May 23. Blue Oyster Cult performs on May 24. Thomas Rhett performs on May 25. Tyler Farr performs on May 26. Learn more at www.herrinfesta.com - The Beatles 50th Anniversary Celebration is coming up on Friday, May 23 at the Lake of Egypt.

It is being hosted by Egyptian Hills Resort to benefit the Williamson County Family Crisis Homeless Shelter, located at 514 N. 18th Street in Herrin, Ill., who is facing severe budget cuts in state funding. This is a Summer Long effort to help them continue the services they offer by raising awareness and raising funds.

The WannaBeatles are the premier Beatles tribute band in the country and we will host the tribute as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles. People can come out and hear great music for a great cause...and know that they are helping to make a difference in the lives of families that are in need. For more information: http://www.thewannabeatles.com.

Marion - Southern Illinois Raceway, five miles east of Marion on Rt. 13, will be hosting an Armed Forces night at the track on Saturday, May 24. All services members, past and present, will receive free admission in to the night's events with a valid military ID. Practice gets underway at 6 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.southernillinoisraceway.org or find them on Facebook under Southern Illinois Raceway.

- The Mount Vernon, Illinois Aquatic Zoo is set to open on May 24.- Murphysboro’s most famous native son and founder of Memorial Day, will be leading the Logan Centennial Celebration Parade on May 24, 2014, through the streets of Murphysboro. The parade will take place from the Jackson County Courthouse to the museum that honors his name. The portrayal of General John A. Logan will be on horseback as the General will be mounted on “Slasher” his famous Civil War horse. The weekend will also include a wreath laying at the famous Logan statue in front of the Murphysboro Middle School and the Memorial Day service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Carbondale.

The Riverside Art and Wine Festival will be Saturday, May 24 from noon to 7 p.m. at Riverside Park in Murphysboro. One day - two bands - seven wineries - and dozens of artists giving demonstrations and selling their wares. Live music from area favorites Ivas John Band 12-3 and Fertile Soil 4-7, food from 17th Street BBQ and Specialty Vendors Yesteryear Tobacconists. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the event, which includes a souvenir wine glass. Non-wine or beer drinkers can enjoy food, music, art and more for $5. Purchase your tickets in Murphysboro at 17th Street BBQ or the Chamber of Commerce office, in Carbondale at Yesteryear Tobacconists, and at River Radio Station in Carterville.

Thebes - The Thebes Historical Courthouse Memorial Day Celebration will be Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25. There will be music, food, local crafters, vendors and numerous drawings for a variety of prizes. Saturday, May 24 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. and Sunday, May 25 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the preservation and maintenance of the 1848 courthouse.

Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be displayed at half-staff until noon Monday, May 26 in observance of Memorial Day.

This annual Memorial Day Weekend Show is located at the Old Beach Area and features handcrafted items by artists from Kentucky and neighboring states, while overlooking Kentucky Lake and its beautiful scenery. Contact Laura Jackson at 270-362-4276 ext 412 or laura.jackson@ky.gov for event information.