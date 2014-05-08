Graves High junior Tamia Fair among elite statewide chosen for school of arts

Graves County High School junior Tamia Fair expects to have the content for her best essay yet if and when a teacher asks her this fall to write the classic essay "What I Did on my Summer Vacation."

She is among an elite group of students across Kentucky selected to participate in the 2014 edition of the Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts.

The process began with her application and a teacher's recommendation, and that's just to get an audition. While students from across the entire commonwealth will participate, the number is small. Many apply, but few are accepted.

"If you're doing drama," said Fair, who is "doing drama," "they ask you to do a few activities when you get there, to see your personality and if you can act on the spot for the subject they give you. Then, you must prepare a monologue of about 30 seconds to a minute and perform it in front of four or five people in your group and the judges. Then you do another activity and they ask you a few questions."

All that is just to get into the program.

But Tamia, the daughter of Ron and Tammy Fair, at 16, is a veteran of a long list of musical shows, plays, and other assorted performances.

"I am in musical theatre and drama," she explained recently. "I have had a few weeks of voice lessons and guitar lessons. I've had a year of piano. I've been in a few Purchase Players plays. I used to be an all-girl cheerleader, but I made the switch to Co-ed (multi-state and national champion GCHS Co-ed Competition Cheerleaders). I am in the International Thespian Society Club and Future Business Leaders of America."

Other students in the three-week GSA program at Centre College in Danville will pursue learning and performance opportunities in band, dance, and symphony orchestra.

Fair expects some variety.

"While there, I will act in a wide range of different activities," she said.

"I want to go because this will help me get into college. This is my dream goal," she summarized. "Having this experience under my belt may get me an upper hand and I will have more auditions. It will help me learn and improve. I hope to get more experience and gain more confidence in myself in acting."

