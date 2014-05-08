Boil water order for Shawnee Valley Water District customers lif - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil water order for Shawnee Valley Water District customers lifted

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
WOLF LAKE, IL (KFVS) - A boil order for some customers of the Shawnee Valley Water District has been lifted.

This was for customers between Ware-Wolf Lake Road north to Lee Street and from IL Route 3 west to Bradley Road.

The order was in effect due to a break in the main.

