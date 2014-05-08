Sikeston farmer's market May 10 to feature asparagus and more

The Downtown Sikeston Farmers' Market will be open Saturday, May 10 from 7 a.m. to sellout.

The market will be at American Legion Park. This week's market will feature asparagus, rhubarb, jellies, baked goods and more.



The Recipe of the Week is a Warm Asparagus Salad.



Ingredients:



1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon grated lemon rind

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup water

1 1/2 pounds asparagus

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, shaved

Garlic seasoned croutons

Directions:

Place croutons in a large bowl and set aside. In a small sauce-pan over medium-high heat, melt butter. Cook 1-2 minutes or until butter is lightly browned; remove from heat. Drizzle butter croutons; toss well to coat.

Combine vinegar, oil, lemon rind, lemon juice and onion; stir well with a whisk. Stir in salt and pepper.

Bring 1 cup water to a boil in a large skillet. Snap off or cut tough ends of asparagus; add asparagus to pan. Cook 5 minutes or until tender. Place asparagus on a serving platter. Drizzle with vinaigrette; top with breadcrumb mixture. Garnish with Parmesan. Serve immediately.

