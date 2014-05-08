Dexter PD announces June sobriety checkpoint

Dexter Police Chief Sammy Stone says sometime during the month of June 2014, the Dexter Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint within the city limits.

The operation will be conducted by the Dexter Police Department in cooperation with other local area law enforcement agencies.

The checkpoint will be on a specific highway that is designed to check every for sobrieity.

The Dexter Police Department asks all residents to report any vehicle they observe operating in a careless manner by calling the Dexter Police Department at 573-624-5512.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.