Dexter PD announces June sobriety checkpoint - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dexter PD announces June sobriety checkpoint

DEXTER, KY (KFVS) -

Dexter Police Chief Sammy Stone says sometime during the month of June 2014, the Dexter Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint within the city limits.

The operation will be conducted by the Dexter Police Department in cooperation with other local area law enforcement agencies.

The checkpoint will be on a specific highway that is designed to check every for sobrieity.

The Dexter Police Department asks all residents to report any vehicle they observe operating in a careless manner by calling the Dexter Police Department at 573-624-5512.

