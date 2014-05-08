Mulch company offers refund after product found to be under weight

The Illinois Department of Agriculture says mulch products packaged and sold by Ohio Mulch (UMS) have been found to be under volume in many Illinois retail stores.

The department's Bureau of Weights and Measures has discovered that particular bags of mulch manufactured at the company's Homerville, Ga., and Columbus, Ohio, plants contained less mulch than indicated on the package labeling.

A stop sale order initially was placed on all Ohio Mulch products.

However, after negotiations with the company, the department has agreed to temporarily rescind the order as long as signs are posted in retail stores carrying the products to warn customers that the bags may be under volume.

Ohio Mulch will offer per bag refunds, plus postage, to every consumer who purchased mislabeled products. To obtain a refund, customers need to mail proof of purchase of these products to:

Ohio Mulch, P.O. Box 650, Blacklick, OH, 43004. Questions about the refunds should be directed to the company at (614) 592-2793.

The products included in the stop sale order are as follows:

- Longer Lasting Absolute Red #1931

- Longer Lasting Absolute Black #1951

- Pro's Choice Premium Cyprus #111

- Pro's Choice Golden Trophy Absolute Black #1952

- Pro's Choice Golden Trophy Absolute Brown #1982

- Pro's Choice Golden Trophy Absolute Gold #1902

- Pro's Choice Golden Trophy Absolute Red #1922

- Pro's Choice Golden Trophy Cedar Mulch #212

- Pro's Choice Golden Trophy Pine Bark Mulch #302

- Pro's Choice Golden Trophy Playmat Wood Fiber #1572

- Pro's Choice Golden Trophy Premium Cyprus Blend #112

- Pro's Choice Positively Black #1952PB

