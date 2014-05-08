Road work scheduled on KY 58 in Mayfield - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Road work scheduled on KY 58 in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

Traffic will restricted along KY 58 in Mayfield due to asphalt paving.

This will take place on May 12.

The paving will be along KY 58/East Broadway runs from US 45/North 7th St. at mile marker 5.530 eastward to KY 1710 at mile point 7.2199-a distance of 1.69 miles.

Drivers should be alert for only one lane of traffic.

Around 6,500 vehicles drive this stretch of road daily, according to KYTC.

The $474,000 paving project should be completed by May 30.

