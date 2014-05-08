Road work scheduled on KY 58 in Mayfield

Traffic will restricted along KY 58 in Mayfield due to asphalt paving.

This will take place on May 12.

The paving will be along KY 58/East Broadway runs from US 45/North 7th St. at mile marker 5.530 eastward to KY 1710 at mile point 7.2199-a distance of 1.69 miles.

Drivers should be alert for only one lane of traffic.

Around 6,500 vehicles drive this stretch of road daily, according to KYTC.

The $474,000 paving project should be completed by May 30.

