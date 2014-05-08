Car break-ins investigated in Graves County

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several vehicle break-ins that happened late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

The thefts happened in the area of KY 121 South, KY 940 (Foster Lane), Lakeview Drive and KY 2205.

The sheriff's office reminds residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables if the vehicles are parked outside of a garage.

The Sheriff’s Office is also asking that anyone who may have information on these thefts to please contact Captain Jeremy Prince or Deputy George Workman at 270-247-4501.

Callers who have information may also call Mayfield-Graves County Crimestoppers at 270-247-5000.

Information can also by e-mailed to gravessheriff@mewsbb.com or a message may be sent through the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

