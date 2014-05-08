KSP to honor fallen troopers

Kentucky State Police will honor fallen troopers at a ceremony on Thursday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at a cemetery.

It will be held at Salem Missionary Baptist Church near Morton's Gap, Kentucky.

Trooper Cecil W. Uzzle and Trooper Elmer Mobley Jr. were both killed in a car crash on May 28, 1964, while on call in Pike County.

Their vehicle struck large rocks that had fallen in the roadway and were hidden by heavy rain and dense fog.

KY 1460 in Pike County has been designated the Trooper Cecil W. Uzzle Memorial Highway.

Trooper Joseph Ward Jr. died on April 23, 1973, while investigating a collision in Christian County.

Trooper Ward sacrificed his life by pushing a someone out of the path of an oncoming vehicle.

On May 24, 2011, Debbie Ward accepted the Governor’s Medal of Valor on behalf of her brother-in-law, Trooper Ward.

