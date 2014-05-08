US District Judge to take oath in Cape Girardeau on May 9 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

US District Judge to take oath in Cape Girardeau on May 9

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

On May 9, Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni will take the oath of office to fill the vacancy for United States Magistrate Judge in the Southeastern Division of U.S. District Court.

The selection was made from nominees submitted by a Merit Selection Panel, according to the U.S. District Court in St. Louis, Missouri.

Judge Lewis M. Blanton retired in March 2014.

Crites-Leoni's term of office of a magistrate judge is eight years, with the opportunity to renew the appointment for additional terms.

She will preside at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. United States Courthouse in Cape

Girardeau.

Some duties will be performed in the court’s division locations in St. Louis and Hannibal.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly