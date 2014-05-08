US District Judge to take oath in Cape Girardeau on May 9

On May 9, Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni will take the oath of office to fill the vacancy for United States Magistrate Judge in the Southeastern Division of U.S. District Court.

The selection was made from nominees submitted by a Merit Selection Panel, according to the U.S. District Court in St. Louis, Missouri.

Judge Lewis M. Blanton retired in March 2014.

Crites-Leoni's term of office of a magistrate judge is eight years, with the opportunity to renew the appointment for additional terms.

She will preside at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. United States Courthouse in Cape

Girardeau.

Some duties will be performed in the court’s division locations in St. Louis and Hannibal.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.