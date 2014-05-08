Senators approve Missouri capital improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has endorsed a construction funding bill that includes projects on college campuses and for the Highway Patrol.

Senators approved roughly $221 million in capital improvements 28-4 on Thursday. Among the projects are more than a dozen at universities and community colleges that require local funding to pay half the cost.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol needs a new garage to replace a vehicle maintenance facility in Jefferson City that was destroyed by a fire in early April.

However, whether funds will be available for several projects remains in doubt. About $20 million for higher education projects would depend upon state revenues meeting the governor's more optimistic revenue projections.

The capital improvement measure also calls for $141.5 million to come through bonds by the Board of Public Buildings.

