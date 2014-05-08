Business, police partner to offer child I.D. kits

A Paducah business has partnered with the Paducah Police Department by offering child I.D. kits to families with children.

Paducah Bank President Mardie Herndon presented a check Wednesday to Police Chief Brandon Barnhill for $1,000. That's around half the cost of kits ordered from KidStar Safety.

“This partnership allows us to maintain our focus on the safety of the children of

our community as priority number one,” Chief Brandon Barnhill said.

The kits include spots for emergency telephone numbers, medical consent authorization, dental records, growth records, a current photograph and the child’s fingerprints.

It also includes a swab for the parent or guardian to collect a DNA sample from the child.

The kits should be received in a few weeks and will be available at Paducah Bank locations and at the Paducah Police Department.

