4 jailed for trafficking heroin, resisting arrest

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says four people face various charges including trafficking heroin and resisting arrest.

Detectives had received information on suspicious activity in the Folsomdale community of a man reported under the influence of drugs. Detectives say 36-year-old Lexie Robinson of Boaz turned and started walking away from them. After running, he was caught about 100 yards from the house but was resisting officer’s commands. A woman inside the home would not open the door.

As more officers arrived, the woman opened the front door as another woman fled out the back door.

The female inside the home gave officers a false name, Taylor Heine, and fake date of birth of Taylor Heine. Officers learned she was really Tessa J. Cutrer, 27, of Paducah. She had outstanding warrants on file from McCracken County.

The pair was booked into the Graves County Jail.

Robinson was charged with fleeing and evading police 2nd degree, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Cutrer was charged with theft of identity of another without consent a class D felony and giving an officer a false name, and she was served with three bench warrants from McCracken County.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by a Drug Division Detective along with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Mayfield Police Department.

In another non-related investigation, around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a traffic stop was made by detectives near Symsonia, Ky.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 indicated on illegal drugs inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the sheriff's office says a small baggie of heroin was found in a purse.

Cynthia Williams, 56, and passenger Angela Janes, 33, of Mayfield told officers that they had been to Chicago, Illinois and had purchased illegal drugs and were bringing them back to Mayfield.

A female trooper with the Kentucky State Police responded and assisted on the scene and took the women to the courthouse. After arriving at the courthouse, a search of Williams showed she had 6.2 grams of heroin hidden in her underwear.

She told officers that while sitting in the KSP cruiser she managed to maneuver herself while handcuffed and was able to remove the baggie of heroin out of a body cavity and place in her underwear.

Williams was charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree greater than 2 grams of heroin, tampering with physical evidence and careless driving.

Janes was charged with complicity to trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree greater than 2 grams of heroin, possession of controlled substance 1st degree heroin.

Both Williams and Janes were booked into the Graves County Jail.

