Fire hydrant testing in Cape Girardeau to begin May 12

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department will be begin fire hydrant testing citywide on Monday, May 12.

Testing will take place during the day Monday through Saturday and is expected to take about two weeks to complete.

During testing, residents may experience water discoloration and a drop in water pressure. Both are normal and safe according to officials.

Water should run clearly after a moment and water pressure should return to normal quickly.



The testing is annual and necessary to make sure the hydrants work properly.

