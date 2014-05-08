Botched execution raises questions about methods, victims

The recent botched execution of Clayton Lockett in Oklahoma has raised many questions about execution methods and has started a movement to remember those being called the real victims.Throughout U.S. history, many different methods have been used and there are concerns associated with each.According to the Death Penalty Information Center, the earliest known form of execution in the United States is the firing squad. The concern raised with this type is that if the shooters miss the heart of the person being executed, the person could bleed to death.When the gas chamber is used, a prisoner could suffer from a massive heart attack due to lack of oxygen to the heart.A botched hanging could lead to prolonged strangulation.When a prisoner is electrocuted, it could cause them to soil themselves and vomit blood.Lethal injection, the most common form of execution in the United States according to the DPIC, comes with concerns of botched executions, like Lockett's, due to a shortage of drugs that many have said leads to the use of bad drug combinations.Currently, 18 states in the U.S. do not have the death penalty. Twenty of the remaining 32 states have used the death penalty in the last five years.While concerns have been raised over executions and whether these methods are humane forms of punishment, many say it is important to not forget the real victims.Stephanie Neiman was brutally murdered by Clayton Lockett and two of his accomplices back in 1999.Lockett admitted to shooting Neiman twice before forcing his accomplices to bury her alive in a shallow grave.Stephanie Neiman had graduated high school just two weeks before she was murdered.

While the debate rages over capitol punishment and the methods used, many say it's important to remember victims, like Stephanie Neiman, of the crimes that lead to the executions.