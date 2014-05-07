Williamson Co. Boy Scout sleeping in cardboard box to raise awareness

A Boy Scout from Williamson county is living in a cardboard box right now--by choice.

Josh Bartlow wants to raise awareness of poverty and hunger and he's hoping you'll help him do something about both.

He's trying to survive only on what's given to him by sympathetic people who pass by.

Josh is living in that box until a canned food drive his boy scout troop is sponsoring on Saturday.

And his fellow troops are behind him 100 percent; they plan on sleeping in their own cardboard boxes Friday night.

"There are some who are less fortunate in this country and that's about 755,000 people that don't live in homes and I'd like to show people that if they can live homeless that I can live homeless," said Josh Barlow, a Boy Scout.

The canned food drive will benefit the Hurst food pantry-- the scouts are asking people to put their donations out on their front porch and they'll pick them up on Saturday.

Bartlow hopes the project will help him earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

