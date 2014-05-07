Funeral arrangements for well-known couple killed in car crash

Marshall was part of four generations to play football for the Charleston Blue Jays.

Funeral arrangements for a well-known Charleston couple killed in a crash this week are complete, according to the McMikle Funeral Home.

According to McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston, visitation for the Herb and Nina Marshall will be held at the United Methodist Church in Charleston on Wednesday, May 14 from 1-6 p.m.

The Marshall's funeral service will be held at the United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 15.

The funeral home said the arrangements had been pending until their daughter Cathy returned stateside, and all of their children have arrived in Charleston, Mo.

The two-vehicle crash happened on MO 105, one mile north of East Prairie, Missouri on Wednesday, May 7.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 84-year-old Alfred (Herb) Marshall and 84-year-old Nina M. Marshall, both of Charleston, died in the crash.

Crews were on the scene until nearly 10 p.m.

Troopers say a 17-year-old driver from East Prairie, Mo. swerved to miss a vehicle making a left hand turn and pulled into the path of the Marshall vehicle.

The 17-year-old driver of the other vehicle received moderate injuries and was taken to a Sikeston hospital.

Herb Marshall died at the scene. Nina Marshall died at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

Marshall was part of four generations to play football for the Charleston Blue Jays.

Herb Marshall was college roommates and a teammate of legendary broadcaster Pat Summerall at the University of Arkansas.

He was a coach at Charleston High School from 1960 to 1969.

Nina Marshall was a teacher in the district.

Herb's father was also a coach at Charleston High School. The John Harris Marshall Athletic Complex in Charleston is named after his father.

Marshall's son, Al Marshall, was also a coach at Charleston High School.

We spoke to the Charleston Superintendent, Tony Watkins about Herb Marshall.

"When I arrived, it doesn't take you very long to start hearing the folklore of the town, and his name was one of the first ones that I heard," Watkins said. "And he's a guy that when you met him, he acted like he knew you all of his life. He'd never met a stranger."

The couple meant a lot to people across the Heartland, Charleston in particular.

"You know, through the years, Coach Herb got most of the accolades, but you know the old saying, behind every man there's a good woman, and Miss Nina fit the bill," Junior Delay said.

Some people say they are still trying to process everything that happened Wednesday night. They say the city lost two people that can't be replaced.

