Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday 5/7 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday 5/7

Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 5/7.

MLB
St. Louis---7
Atlanta---1

H.S. Baseball
Jackson---5
Poplar Bluff---3

NCAA Softball
OVC Tournament

Murray State---7
Eastern KY---6

Eastern Illinois---6
UT Martin---4

H.S. Tennis (Boys)

Cape Central---7
Farmington---2

Powered by Frankly