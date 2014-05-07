Woodland students celebrate "Hump Day" - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woodland students celebrate "Hump Day"

(Source: Lisa Baker) (Source: Lisa Baker)
MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) -

Woodland High School Seniors celebrated their last Wednesday of high school with a camel on campus in observance of "Hump Day."

Students also plastered signs throughout the high school with "What day is it?" That was in reference to the popular insurance commercial on TV featuring a camel.

