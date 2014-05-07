Funding bill would help downstate Illinois schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Suburban Chicago school districts would see major cuts to state aid while downstate schools would see gains under a proposed change to the school funding formula.

The state board of education released a preliminary estimate Wednesday of the impact of legislation sponsored by state Sen. Andy Manar. The Bunker Hill Democrat's plan would require districts to demonstrate need before receiving money.

Schools in the suburbs of Evanston and Skokie would see an 85 percent decrease in state aid under the plan. But Pekin schools in central Illinois would see a 30 percent increase in funds.

Manar says the plan creates more equity across rich and poor districts.

But Republicans say the proposal puts problems on the backs of the suburbs.

The measure is SB16.

