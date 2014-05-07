Possible student loan relief - Does it Work? - A football player's love

Folks could get some relief soon via new legislation.

Today, federal lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow borrowers to refinance loans taken out years ago. Mollie Lair talked to students about the proposed change. Find out their reaction tonight at 10.

One group in Sikeston isn't giving up in it’s fight against Common Core. Christy Millweard has their story at 9:02.

You may remember us showing you how some families are trying to cope after floodwaters devastated their homes in Lilbourn last week. Today, they received some help. Todd Tumminia is live at 10:03 with details.

President Barack Obama toured areas of Arkansas that were devastated by an EF4 tornado last week.

Grant Dade says humid and breezy tomorrow-but he is keeping his eye on possible strong storms this weekend.

Lawmakers have given final approval to a proposed amendment to the state Constitution projected to reinforce Missouri's gun laws.

IDOT officials are working on several projects in Williamson County. However, there is good news for drivers in that area.

A Boy Scout from Williamson County, Illinois plans to live like a homeless person to raise awareness of poverty and hunger.

As summer hits, you might want to show off your nails with a fun design. The Hot Design Nail Art Pens claim to be a quick and easy way to create those creative images yourself. If you get tired of paying for a manicure, the polish pens might be for you. But- Does it Work? Tune in at 10:22.

Kony Ealy is one of the top defensive line prospects in this year's NFL draft and a possible first round pick. He went to New Madrid County Central and Mizzou. No one is a bigger fan than Kony's sister Cierra.

Cierra was born with a chromosomal disorder which impairs her speech and motor skills. She and Kony were raised by their father Willie and have a unique sibling bond. One of the few words Cierra can say is Kony, and she lights up when her baby brother returns to see her.

Having helped raise and take care of Cierra, Kony has a unique perspective on the struggles others go through.



Don’t miss Josh Frydman’s story on the love of two siblings tonight on Heartland News at 10:26. Watch the livestream or on our mobile apps.

