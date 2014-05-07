Major road projects around Marion taking shape

It has been a busy construction season in southern Illinois.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials are working on several projects in Williamson County.

However, there is good news for drivers in that area.

One of the major projects is beginning to take shape. After weather setbacks, the finish line is in sight.

IDOT officials said on Wednesday the I-57 project is due to wrap up on July 1.

Interstate 57 will be widened to three lanes in each direction.

This will give drivers a lot more room and to relieve traffic congestion in this area.

Further west, the railroad overpass is expected to be finished sometime in the middle of summer.

That over pass will make for less traffic in this region of Williamson County.

These projects have been ongoing for months causing some folks to wonder if it will ever end.

Those living close by say they are more than ready for it to be done.

"It puts a little extra stress on anything that we have to do as far as getting myself to school, getting the kids to school and picking them up," said Josh Schweitzer of Marion. "I have to leave at least five minutes early to get just about anywhere."

"It is getting to and from close places," said Jessica Schweitzer. "Kroger's, a block away sometimes getting to and from there to get a gallon of milk takes 10-15 minutes. Waiting at a stop sign takes ten minutes."

There are several new construction projects that have recently been added to the list that will take the summer and the next couple of construction seasons to complete.

It will add a third lane in each direction to Illinois route 13 from division street in Carterville to Williamson county parkway in Marion.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.