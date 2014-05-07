Group speaks out against Common Core

It's a controversial issue in many school districts, especially in Missouri, Common Core standards.Some say they're too strict and lack creativity in the classroom, while state agencies say they're benchmarks for students to reach in order to succeed.One group in Sikeston isn't giving up in it’s fight against Common Core.The Sikeston School Board held a work session Wednesday evening at 5:00 p.m.A group of people were ready to walk in and talk about their opposition to common core, but only one representative was allowed to speak for a moment.She told the board that the group present was just a portion of the people against Common Core, and they would like to address the board in the future.They have not chosen a time yet. Previously the Sikeston Superintendent Tom Williams offered the group to speak at the meeting in June, after they requested to address the board at Wednesday’s meeting. Williams said the agenda was already full.The group wants to encourage the board members to sign a resolution against Common Core in the district.The group is made up not only of teachers and parents, but also others in the community.In just one week, the opposition group has almost 500 signatures on a petition against Common Core standards in Sikeston schools, which they got by walking around neighborhoods, and through an online petition.A few of the members spoke to Heartland News on why they dislike Common Core.“I see what’s happening and I think it’s a terrible thing,” said Anna Voelker of Sikeston. “I see an opportunity for the minds of our children to be shaped and bent by forces outside of the beautiful values in this part of the country.“When you look and you find out really what it’s about, you’re either for federal takeover of your education, or you’re not.” said Sikeston Parent Heather Drury. “And if you’re not, then you don’t have a choice but to stand up and say we don’t want this.”“They’re not teaching the kids to think critically, they’re not teaching the kids to learn, they’re wanting to teach the kids to follow directives,” said John Mcmillen.A representative from Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Common Core is a set of standards and the individual districts create the curriculum.The group has already worked in Jefferson City to pass legislation that would help make common core optional.