Murray St. releases fall football schedule

Murray State has released its fall football schedule. The Racers play at Louisvile and homecoming against Southeast Missouri State.

Aug. 28 Union College (Senior Day)-Stewart Stadium-7 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Louisville-Louisville, Kentucky-TBA

Sept. 13 Bye

Sept. 20 @ Western Michigan-Kalamazoo, Michigan-TBA

Sept. 27 Jacksonville State* (Family Weekend)-Stewart Stadium-6 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Tennessee Tech-Cookeville, Tennessee-TBA

Oct. 11 Southeast Missouri* (Homecoming)-Stewart Stadium-3 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Austin Peay-Clarksville, Tennessee-TBA

Oct. 25 Kentucky Wesleyan-Stewart Stadium-3 p.m.

Nov. 1 UT Martin-Stewart Stadium-1 p.m.

Nov. 8 at Eastern Illinois-Charleston, Illinois-12 p.m.

Nov. 15 at Eastern Kentucky-Richmond, Kentucky-12 p.m.

Nov. 22 Tennessee State-Stewart Stadium-1 p.m.

All times Central Time and subject to change.

