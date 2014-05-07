Foundation work begins on new classroom building in Poplar Bluff

Contractors began pouring concrete for the foundation of Three Rivers College’s new Humanities and Social Sciences Classroom Building in Poplar Bluff on Wednesday, May 7.

When completed, the 40,000 square foot building will contain a FEMA-certified safe room, classrooms, computer labs, offices, and a lecture hall.

Those interested in donating to the project should contact Emily Parks at 573-840-9077.

