Lawmaker wants state to pay backlog of bills

Lawmaker wants state to pay backlog of bills

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - An Illinois lawmaker wants the state to use cash to pay down Illinois' backlog of bills.

“Illinois Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice employees statewide are owed are more than $88 million in back pay," State Sen. Dave Luechtefeld (R-Okawville) said. "Even after a court order, the administration and legislative majorities have continued to stall on issuing the payments to our public safety workers. In my district alone, more than $10 million is owed to the employees of Menard, Big Muddy, Pinckneyville, DuQuoin and several other southern Illinois correctional centers. This is an issue of fairness because a number of other employees at various agencies have already received their back pay. It is our hope that our legislation will correct this long-standing injustice and further bolster our support for our correctional employees who risk their lives on a daily basis.”

According to the Senator, the Department of Human Services also owes $21 million to its employees statewide, as many workers of the Chester Mental Health Center and Centralia’s Murray Center are still awaiting portions of their back pay.

