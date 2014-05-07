Lawmaker wants state to pay backlog of bills

An Illinois lawmaker wants the state to use cash to pay down Illinois' backlog of bills.“Illinois Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice employees statewide are owed are more than $88 million in back pay," State Sen. Dave Luechtefeld (R-Okawville) said. "Even after a court order, the administration and legislative majorities have continued to stall on issuing the payments to our public safety workers. In my district alone, more than $10 million is owed to the employees of Menard, Big Muddy, Pinckneyville, DuQuoin and several other southern Illinois correctional centers. This is an issue of fairness because a number of other employees at various agencies have already received their back pay. It is our hope that our legislation will correct this long-standing injustice and further bolster our support for our correctional employees who risk their lives on a daily basis.”According to the Senator, the Department of Human Services also owes $21 million to its employees statewide, as many workers of the Chester Mental Health Center and Centralia’s Murray Center are still awaiting portions of their back pay.