Concealed/carry training scheduled at RLC

Rend Lake College has scheduled four concealed carry training opportunities for this summer.

Training is scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays on June 21-22, July 19-20, Aug. 16-17, and Sept. 27-28.

The courses last from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. both days at RLC. The room locations of each course will be announced beforehand.

Students will have to participate in a live fire qualification of 30 rounds at five, seven, and 10 yards and must achieve 70 percent accuracy. A qualifying shot consists of a shot placed inside the seven ring of a B-27 target. Trainees must be at least 21-years-old.

Also required for licensure is a valid FOID card and driver’s license. The cost of the two-day course is $200 for Illinois residents and $300 for out-of-state attendees. Fingerprinting will be available the Saturday of each course meeting. It costs an additional $50 in cash or $52 with a credit or debit card.

For more information, contact the RLC Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714, or morrise@rlc.edu.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.