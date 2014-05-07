Retiring school faculty, staff honored in Poplar Bluff

Administrators at Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools honored retiring faculty and staff members on April 30.

Each retiree was given a plaque as a very small token of appreciation for their many years of dedicated service to public education.

Here is a list of those retiring from the district:

-Kimberly Miller

-Ann Smith

-Lucy Wheeler

-Patricia Lindman

-Billy Ladd,

-Timothy Jennings

-Evalena Sue Baldwin

-Bonnie Hackley

-Laura Griffin

-Kelli Spitze

-Linda Scobey

-Janice Duckett

-Floraettia Barriner

-Deborah Livingston

-Beverly Baechler

-Sally Henthorne

-Joan Everts

-Mary Ivie

-Ronald Pratt

-Judy Russell

-Deborah Thompson

-Myra Thurman

-Paula Yarber

-Pressley Ray Johnson

-Robert McKelroy

-Deena Schwab

-Robert Smith

-Barbara Sparkman

-Pamela Weatherford

-Therisia Wilson

