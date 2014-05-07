Crews to replace pipe on Route F in Cape Girardeau Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews to replace pipe on Route F in Cape Girardeau Co.

(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Route F in Cape Girardeau County will be closed May 12 as Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews replace a pipe under the roadway.

The work is scheduled to take place Monday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. between County Road 375 and County Road 377 and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. between Route Z and County Road 375, weather permitting.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution while traveling near the work zone.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly