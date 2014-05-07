Crews to replace pipe on Route F in Cape Girardeau Co.

Route F in Cape Girardeau County will be closed May 12 as Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews replace a pipe under the roadway.

The work is scheduled to take place Monday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. between County Road 375 and County Road 377 and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. between Route Z and County Road 375, weather permitting.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution while traveling near the work zone.

