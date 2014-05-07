Quinn addresses Illinois retail merchants, manufacturers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Quinn addresses Illinois retail merchants, manufacturers

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

Governor Pat Quinn today addressed the Illinois Retail Merchants and Illinois Manufacturers Association’s annual Business Day meeting on Wednesday, and discussed his strong record of support for businesses in Illinois.

“Illinois is making a comeback and we're not stopping now," Governor Quinn said. "Our business owners are the economic engine of the Midwest. By cutting taxes for companies that train their workers and helping entrepreneurs get started, we are giving businesses the tools they need to create jobs and drive our economy forward."

Governor Quinn says the state was recently ranked third in the nation for new corporate locations and expansions by Site Selection magazine.

The state's rate is currently at its lowest point in five years, and the state has added 257,000 private sector jobs since January 2010., according to Quinn's office.

