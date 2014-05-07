Striping work to take place on SE Mo. roads

The Missouri Department of Transportation's (MoDOT) work to re-stripe various state routes throughout southeast Missouri on interstates and major routes began in March 2014.

Crews will now shift to stripe state routes in southeast Missouri's cities and towns. According to MoDOT, striping crews will re-stripe state routes in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, Dexter, Kennett and Malden overnights.

Striping work will begin at 6 p.m., with work ending at 4:30 a.m. daily.

The work will begin on Sunday, May 11, and is expected for two weeks, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to slow down when coming up behind a slow-moving striping caravan.

The striping trucks move between eight-12 mph when work is underway.

MoDOT encourages drivers to use caution in and around the striping equipment and crew workers.

Here are driving tips to remember when coming upon a striping project:

On multi-lane highways, be prepared to slow down and pull around the striping train by merging carefully into the open lane.



Avoid pulling in among the trucks in the work train to keep paint from getting onto your vehicle and to avoid damaging the newly painted stripe.



On two-lane highways, stay behind the last truck in the striping train, placed well behind the striping truck. This will give the new paint the few minutes it needs to dry. If traffic backs up behind the striping train, MoDOT crews will pull out of the way where it is safe to do so and let congestion clear.



If you drive through wet paint, which is water-based, clean your car as quickly as possible with a high-powered water hose, such as those used in car washes.



