City of Carbondale Preservation Commission to dedicate historic site

The City of Carbondale Preservation Commission will be hosting a public dedication ceremony for an Illinois state historical marker, commemorating the location of Carbondale College and Southern Illinois College.

The dedication is scheduled for Saturday, May 31. The marker will be dedicated at 10 a.m. at the Carbondale Public Safety Center, located at 501 South Washington Street.

The Carbondale Public Safety Center is located on the former site of Carbondale College. Carbondale College was the first college in Carbondale and contributed to Carbondale being selected as the site for what would become Southern Illinois University. Carbondale College was established by the Presbyterian Church in 1856, with great support from town founder, Daniel Brush and business man James Campbell.

During the Civil War, Carbondale and Carbondale College suffered hardships and the college was sold to the Christian Church. The Christian Church renamed the college Southern Illinois College. In 1868, Illinois State Governor Palmer authorized a teacher’s training college in the southern portion of the state. Strong community support coupled with the presence of Southern Illinois College having a student body of 300 played a pivotal role in Carbondale being selected as the site for that college. Originally Southern Illinois Normal University, the college was renamed Southern Illinois University in 1947.

The City of Carbondale Preservation Commission is making this dedication with the assistance or the Illinois State Historical Society. The financial support for the marker was provided by Carbondale First Presbyterian Church, Carbondale First Christian Church, and Southern Illinois University.

For more information about the dedication ceremony, contact the City of Carbondale, City Manager’s Office at 618-457-3226.

