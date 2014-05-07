Aquatic Zoo set to open May 24

The Mount Vernon, Illinois Aquatic Zoo is set to open on May 24.

The water park is set to open at 11 a.m. on May 24 and features a number of unique areas.

Mt. Vernon Parks and Public Facilities Manager George Bryant said they are just about ready to go. They are bringing in 70 part time jobs with the water park which include lifeguards, managers and guest services.

Bryant said they are still accepting applications but he fells they have hired enough to be ready for the opening of the facility.

The park has many features including a leisure pool, lazy river, lap pool, two slides, splash pad, and more.

The unique items are animals with interactive voices in the splash pad area, a body slide that generates up to 3 G's of force, and a landscaped area filled with over a thousand plants and trees. Bryant says the concept of the animals and zoo like environment came from a zoo that was closed in Mount Vernon in the 1950s.

A ribbon cutting is planned on the morning of May 24.

