UK proposes tuition increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - University of Kentucky students would face tuition increases of between 5 and 8 percent in the fall under a proposal from the school's president.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/1kLwBRj) reports Eli Capilouto is proposing that in-state students pay 5 percent more in tuition next year and out-of-state students pay 8 percent more.

Capilouto said in an email sent campus-wide on Monday that the "modest" hike is to offset state budget cuts.

The Council of Postsecondary Education recently approved up to an 8 percent increase in tuition over the next two years.

A University of Louisville spokesman says that school is planning a 5 percent increase in the fall and a 3 percent increase the following year.

The newspaper says UK's decision suggests a 3 percent increase for in-state students in 2015.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

