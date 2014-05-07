Hwy. 1485 shut down in Graves Co.

Kentucky Hwy. 1485 in Graves County will be closed beginning Wednesday, May 7.The closure of Hwy. 1485 begins at mile point 2.532 to allow repairs on the Terrapin Creek Bridge. The closure is about a half mile south of KY 97 and Schrader Road/Bell City Road.The road is expected to reopen to traffic around 3 p.m. on Friday, May 9, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.