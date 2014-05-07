Hwy. 1485 shut down in Graves Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hwy. 1485 shut down in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky Hwy. 1485 in Graves County will be closed beginning Wednesday, May 7.

The closure of Hwy. 1485 begins at mile point 2.532 to allow repairs on the Terrapin Creek Bridge. The closure is about a half mile south of KY 97 and Schrader Road/Bell City Road.

The road is expected to reopen to traffic around 3 p.m. on Friday, May 9, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

  Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

