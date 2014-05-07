Mo. lawmakers boost benevolent tax credit caps

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have sent Gov. Jay Nixon legislation to let the state award additional tax credits for donations to maternity homes, pregnancy resource centers and food pantries.

The House gave final approval to the measure with a 121-25 vote on Wednesday. The Senate passed it earlier this year.

The bill would boost the total amount of tax credits by $500,000 for all three programs. People can currently claim a credit worth half of their donation, but the state can only redeem $2 million each per year for the pregnancy and maternity centers, and $1.25 million for food pantries.

During the past three budget years, none of the programs hit their current annual cap.

Tax Credits is HB1132

Online:

Legislature: http://www.moga.mo.gov

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.