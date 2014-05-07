Jogger discovers meth lab, attacked

A jogger in Royalton told Franklin County deputies two men attacked him after he found them making meth on his property.One of those men, 39-year-old Johnny Doerflein of Du Quoin has been charged with possession of the drugs and could face additional charges according to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones.The other suspect’s name has not been released.The jogger told deputies after he saw the men with a meth lab in the back seat of a car they attacked him.He grabbed a 2 by four and struck Doerflein in the arm, the second suspect in the head.Doerflein fled the scene but was later arrested.The second suspect is recovering from his injuries at a St. Louis hospital and charges are pending.