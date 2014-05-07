Parents petitioning Common Core, students and technology, woman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Parents petitioning Common Core, students and technology, woman found unfit to stand trial on murder charges

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
A judge has found Tamara Williams unfit to stand trial on murder charges. (Source: Willliamson County Sheriff's Office) A judge has found Tamara Williams unfit to stand trial on murder charges. (Source: Willliamson County Sheriff's Office)
Trial begins for Cindy Stearns. She faces charges of playing a role in the shooting death of her father. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) Trial begins for Cindy Stearns. She faces charges of playing a role in the shooting death of her father. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
Viewers are sending us pictures of their pet for National Pet Week. This is Olaf, submitted by Amber Keller. Viewers are sending us pictures of their pet for National Pet Week. This is Olaf, submitted by Amber Keller.
Good afternoon,

Coming up on Heartland News at 5, Christy Millweard will have the details parents in Sikeston who are taking action against Common Core standards in schools by submitting a petition to the school board. It's a subject many teachers and parents are passionate about.

Technology is becoming more and more integrated to your kids learning experience. Cape Central High School has gone so far to give each student a laptop in their 1 to 1 initiative. Mollie Lair will have more on this tonight on Heartland News at 6.

A southern Illinois woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman has been found mentally unfit to stand trial. Tamara Williams from Johnston City is charged with four first-degree murder counts in the November death of 66-year-old Barbara Beers.

A southern Illinois woman is on trial on charges that she played a role in the 2011 shooting death of her father. Cindy Stearns, 54, is charged in Williamson County with first-degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Charles James in Herrin.

Democratic leaders in southern Illinois’ Johnson County have decided who will take the ballot spot of a candidate who died while running to succeed the longest-serving sheriff in Illinois history.

Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to a proposed amendment to the state Constitution intended to strengthen the right to bear arms. The Republican-led Senate voted 23-8 on Wednesday to send the bill to the November ballot. The proposal passed the House a day earlier with a 122-31 vote.

A fire destroyed a house in Dexter, Missouri on Tuesday morning. It took crews about two hours to fight the fire. A two-car garage also burned Tuesday night, but it is still standing. You can click here for more.

Being a 19-year-old college student isn’t unusual, but being a 19-year-old college graduate is something special. Bosede Afolami received her finance degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin on May 3.

It's National Pet Week and viewers have been sending us pictures of their pets! You can click here for the slideshow. Send us your pet pictures to cNews@kfvs12.com or click here to upload them. Don't forget to include your pet's name, your name and where you're from.


In national news, the Drug Enforcement Administration on Wednesday broadened its national crackdown on synthetic drug manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers as federal agents served hundreds of search and arrest warrants in at least 25 states.

