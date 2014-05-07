Cape Girardeau Air Show schedule available - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Air Show schedule available

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Air Show finishes up on Sunday, May 18.

The schedule for the air show includes:

Sunday:

  • 10 a.m. - Gates open
  • 1:30 p.m. - Opening ceremonies: Performances by U.S. Army Golden Knights, Susan Dacy, Paul Stender, Matt Younkin, Friends of Jenny, Aerostars, Warbirds, Michael Vaknin and Canadian Forces Snowbirds
  • 5 p.m. - End of show

For more information on the air show, you can click here to visit the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau online.

Online: http://www.capegirardeauairfestival.com/Ticket-Information/

