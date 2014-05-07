Fire destroys house, another fire damages garage, homes in Dexter

Two homes were also damaged in that fire. (Source: KFVS MMJ Kadee Brosseau)

A fire destroyed a house in Dexter Tuesday morning.Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore says it happened at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday. A neighbor called in the fire on Denson Road. The home was unoccupied.It took crews about two hours to fight the fire.The home is considered a complete loss.No one was injured.

A two-car garage on 402 West Stoddard Street also burned Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. Chief Seymore says a two-car garage burned, but is still standing. Two homes were also damaged in that fire. No one was injured.

