Fire destroys house, another fire damages garage, homes in Dexter

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - A fire destroyed a house in Dexter Tuesday morning.

Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore says it happened at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday. A neighbor called in the fire on Denson Road. The home was unoccupied.

It took crews about two hours to fight the fire.

The home is considered a complete loss.

No one was injured.

A two-car garage on 402 West Stoddard Street also burned Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. Chief Seymore says a two-car garage burned, but is still standing. Two homes were also damaged in that fire. No one was injured.

