Williamson Co. sheriff announces upcoming Roadside Safety Check campaign

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick announced an upcoming Roadside Safety Check campaign.

Through the next several weeks, roadside safety checks will be scheduled during both daytime and nighttime hours in order to encourage safe driving through the Memorial Day holiday.

The sheriff's office said these roadside safety checks will be held at several different locations within Williamson County, for the purpose of detecting and removing impaired drivers from the road. Drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or other drugs will be arrested. Deputies will also focus on seat belt usage and uninsured motorists.

Several DUI Saturation Patrols will also be scheduled through the next few weeks.

Funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Division of Traffic Safety makes these Roadside Safety Checks and Saturation Patrols possible.

