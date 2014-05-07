Charleston schools prepare for the MAP test

Melissa Seiler gets kids up and active at the Hearnes MAP Assembly. (Photos by: B.J. Babb)

CMS teachers got act like misbehaving students in a skit about the MAP Test. (Photos by: B.J. Babb)

With every Spring comes the MAP Test, and the faculty at Charleston R-1 Schools have worked hard to prepare students to try their best.

At Hearnes Elementary, an assembly was held featuring Melissa Seiler from Melissa's Studio of Performing Arts in Sikeston. Seiler taught students a few moves and held a "dance-off" between grade levels which was won by 3rd Grade. Principal Tammy Brock announced the previous year's MAP reward trip recipients and discussed ways to be successful on the MAP Test.

The Charleston Middle School assembly started with a skit featuring CMS teachers as "CMS students," acting out various behaviors that would be a problem for MAP Testing. These actions included sleeping in class, arriving late for class, and rushing through the test. The skit was followed by games and a cheer from next year's CMS Cheerleaders.

