19-year-old earns college degree from UT Martin

?

Being a 19-year-old college student isn’t unusual, but being a 19-year-old college graduate is something special.Bosede Afolami received her finance degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin on May 3.Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, Afolami and her family moved to the United States in pursuit of a better education and more career opportunities. Afolami was 13 years old when her family moved to Memphis and when she began attending high school. Her high school counselors encouraged her to apply to UT Martin.Afolami participated in the Student Government Association, the Black Student Association, Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity, the African Student Association, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Financial Management Association. She was also a PEP (Peer Enabling Program) leader for three years."My first year being a PEP leader was my sophomore year. First of all, I was still 16, and they [her PEP class] were older than me. I was still a little bit shy," she said in a news release. "By the second year, you are their friend and mentor. I still talk to most of them."Afolami hopes to eventually return to Nigeria.