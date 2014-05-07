Building on the past, preparing for the future in Sikeston - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Building on the past, preparing for the future in Sikeston

It’s a movement picking up steam in Sikeston as the town comes together to bring attention to it’s local shopping, historic district and other events.

From the Convention and Visitors bureau to Historical Downtown Sikeston committees they are planning events throughout the Summer to draw attention to the community, long before one of the biggest draws, the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

Many improvements started with the DREAM initiative in 2007 to revitalize communities as retail and social centers.

Now the town is making a bigger push than ever, and teaming up to show off their historic district, and local shopping areas. For more information and upcoming events check out these websites.

www.sikeston.net

www.sikeston.org

http://www.visitsikeston.com/index_convention.html

http://www.downtownsikeston.org/

