Zalma R-5 senior signs to play softball at Mineral Area College

A senior from Zalma R-5 recently signed a letter of intent to play college softball at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri.

Emily Davis is pictured with her grandparents Kay and Herman Barnes, former softball coach Linda Beck, Mineral Area coach Dave Guemmer, her parents Dean and Linda Davis and sister Catherine.

Coaches not pictured are Judy Blattel and Rebecca Cook of Delta, Mo., and Rick Aters of Sikeston, Mo.

Davis will attend Mineral Area College in the fall as an Elementary Education major.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.